Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,102 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $184,165,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

