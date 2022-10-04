Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 9.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFEB. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,696,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 65.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 14.7% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.9 %

BFEB opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

