CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

