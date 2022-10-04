CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.82% from the stock’s current price.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $3,170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CommScope by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in CommScope by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.