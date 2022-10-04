Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,048 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 842.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 164,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

