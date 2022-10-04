Community Token Trading Down 17% This Week (COMT)

Community Token (COMT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Community Token has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Community Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Community Token has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Community Token Coin Profile

Community Token launched on January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Community Token’s official website is www.communitymetaverse.space. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Community Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

