Comparing ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.86) -2.06 Revance Therapeutics $77.80 million 26.53 -$281.31 million ($3.85) -7.33

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Revance Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ESSA Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -20.39% -19.95% Revance Therapeutics -265.04% -497.77% -45.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESSA Pharma and Revance Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Revance Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,029.94%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Revance Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

