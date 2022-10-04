Comparing Macy’s (NYSE:M) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Macy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Macy’s and J. C. Penney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 2 5 5 0 2.25 J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Macy’s presently has a consensus price target of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 68.32%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

This table compares Macy’s and J. C. Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 6.16% 51.29% 9.96% J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macy’s and J. C. Penney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.18 $1.43 billion $5.17 3.11 J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than J. C. Penney.

Summary

Macy’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

