Comparing TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI International and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CACI International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.20 billion 1.02 $366.79 million $15.50 17.39 TuSimple $6.26 million 283.39 -$732.67 million ($2.06) -3.85

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.91% 14.52% 6.45% TuSimple -5,193.63% -35.11% -33.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CACI International and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CACI International and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 3 6 0 2.67 TuSimple 0 1 9 0 2.90

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $323.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $25.73, suggesting a potential upside of 224.02%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than CACI International.

Volatility and Risk

CACI International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats TuSimple on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.