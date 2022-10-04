Comparing Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) & Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 4.72% 26.94% 5.50% Consolidated Edison 11.16% 7.83% 2.52%

Risk & Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.63 $5.20 million $0.74 9.39 Consolidated Edison $13.68 billion 2.27 $1.35 billion $4.57 19.18

This table compares Via Renewables and Consolidated Edison’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Edison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Via Renewables pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Consolidated Edison pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Via Renewables and Consolidated Edison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Edison 5 5 1 0 1.64

Consolidated Edison has a consensus target price of $85.09, indicating a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Via Renewables on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan. The company also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. In addition, it operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 87,564 in-service line transformers; 3,924 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,291 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,350 miles of mains and 377,971 service lines for natural gas distribution. Further, the company owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The company was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

