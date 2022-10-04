Comparing Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) & Its Rivals

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivos Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics Competitors 719 3148 7343 166 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million -$20.29 million -0.63 Vivos Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $82.19 million -1.22

Vivos Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.69% -59.58% Vivos Therapeutics Competitors -1,544.58% -64.26% -23.37%

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics competitors beat Vivos Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

