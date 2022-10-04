CompliFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (COMFI)

CompliFi (COMFI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One CompliFi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. CompliFi has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CompliFi has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CompliFi Coin Profile

CompliFi’s genesis date was November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompliFi’s official website is compli.fi. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro.

Buying and Selling CompliFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompliFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompliFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CompliFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

