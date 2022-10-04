Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $100,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $146,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

