Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 3.7 %
Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.