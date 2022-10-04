ContentBox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,412.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $645,000.00 and $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00086314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00064710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007701 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

