Contentos (COS) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Contentos (COS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Contentos has a total market cap of $25.08 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,921,624,416 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,552,960 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

