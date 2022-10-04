Contrasting Baltic International USA (BISA) & Its Peers

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Baltic International USA to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baltic International USA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 912 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 80.95%. Given Baltic International USA’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.47, meaning that its share price is 2,947% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, meaning that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -3.39 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$179.31 million 28.06

Baltic International USA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 10.04% -62.24% 1.87%

Summary

Baltic International USA rivals beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

