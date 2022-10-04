Contrasting Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and WVS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 4.07 $11.90 million $0.90 14.06 WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.22 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 25.53% 5.56% 1.16% WVS Financial 20.44% 3.13% 0.34%

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About WVS Financial

(Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. As of May 24, 2022, it had five offices located in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.