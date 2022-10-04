Contrasting Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Rubicon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.61% 32.06% 19.87% Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 15.61 $695.96 million $2.79 61.03 Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Rubicon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadence Design Systems and Rubicon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 0 5 8 0 2.62 Rubicon Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus target price of $192.54, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Rubicon Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 325.17%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Rubicon Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. The company also offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

