Convex Finance (CVX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.20 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00026490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $509.67 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Convex Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 95,034,732 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

