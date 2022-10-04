Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,906,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Stock Up 3.1 %

CPRT opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

