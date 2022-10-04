Copiosa Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.10 Million (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Coin Profile

