COPS FINANCE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,114.00 (COPS)

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One COPS FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.70 or 0.00148867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. COPS FINANCE has a market capitalization of $523,610.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About COPS FINANCE

COPS FINANCE’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COPS FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPS FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COPS FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

