CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 751,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
CoreCard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 25.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard
About CoreCard
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (CCRD)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.