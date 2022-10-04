CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 751,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 25.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard

About CoreCard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

