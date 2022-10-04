CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.59. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 64,864 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

