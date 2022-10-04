Coreto 1-Day Volume Hits $7,727.00 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $393,668.46 and $7,727.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

