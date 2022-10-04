Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

CTMLF stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.