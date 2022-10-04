Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
CTMLF stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.
