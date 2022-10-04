Corra.Finance One Day Volume Reaches $63.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $10,857.07 and approximately $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Corra.Finance Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,183 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
