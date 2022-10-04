Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3,946.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.