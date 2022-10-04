CoShi Inu Price Hits $0.0000 (COSHI)

CoShi Inu (COSHI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. CoShi Inu has a total market cap of $601,224.00 and approximately $9,322.00 worth of CoShi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoShi Inu has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One CoShi Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoShi Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoShi Inu Profile

CoShi Inu launched on April 20th, 2021. CoShi Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. CoShi Inu’s official website is corgishiba.dog. CoShi Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibacorgidog and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoShi Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “$COSHI is the new project of the Shiba Corgi ecosystem. $COSHI is built on Ethereum Blockchain and intended on being a long term project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoShi Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoShi Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoShi Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoShi Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoShi Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.