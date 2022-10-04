Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.96 or 0.00066003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00087851 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030812 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018137 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001793 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007868 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,983,283 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
