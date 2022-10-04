COTI (COTI) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

COTI (COTI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $245.60 million and $14.05 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

