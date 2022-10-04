Counterparty (XCP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.10 Million

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $38,919.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00023001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014964 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
About Counterparty
Counterparty (XCP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,599,511 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.
Counterparty Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
