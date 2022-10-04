Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 84,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 160,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

