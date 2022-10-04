CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 23,500 shares changing hands.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

