CPUcoin Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, CPUcoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $242.15 million and $139,249.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPUcoin Profile

CPUcoin launched on April 17th, 2019. CPUcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CPUcoin is cpucoin.io.

Buying and Selling CPUcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

