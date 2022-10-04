Cream Finance Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.61 or 0.00071714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.13 or 0.99980276 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063655 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

