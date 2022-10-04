Credmark Self Reported Market Cap Tops $530,340.00 (CMK)

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Credmark has traded flat against the dollar. One Credmark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Credmark has a total market cap of $530,340.00 and $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credmark alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Credmark Coin Profile

Credmark’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Credmark is credmark.com. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq.

Credmark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credmark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credmark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credmark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credmark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.