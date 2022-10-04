Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Conner purchased 3,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $59,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,416 shares in the company, valued at $98,549.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. The business had revenue of $908.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Recommended Stories

