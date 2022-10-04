Critical Analysis: American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) versus Its Competitors

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Outdoor Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Outdoor Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands Competitors 51 418 898 12 2.63

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.52%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 154.32%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $247.53 million -$64.88 million -1.52 American Outdoor Brands Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 4.65

American Outdoor Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -32.13% 6.25% 4.87% American Outdoor Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Summary

American Outdoor Brands competitors beat American Outdoor Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.