Critical Comparison: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anghami and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 1.91 -$17.79 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.73 billion 0.22 $39.93 million $0.26 21.00

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A B Communications 1.11% 6.95% 0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anghami and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

