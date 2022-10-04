Critical Comparison: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) versus Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FinWise Bancorp and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 13 1 3.07

FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 88.83%. Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $275.46, indicating a potential upside of 75.48%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp N/A 25.06% 6.79% Signature Bank 43.86% 15.02% 1.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.9% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $81.09 million 1.49 $31.58 million N/A N/A Signature Bank $2.31 billion 4.27 $918.44 million $18.78 8.36

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp.

Summary

Signature Bank beats FinWise Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

