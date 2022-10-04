Critical Comparison: Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming -172.21% -33.88% -31.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pop Culture Group and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Gaming has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 795.39%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pop Culture Group and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 0.99 $4.27 million N/A N/A Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.15 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.80

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Super League Gaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Rating)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.