Critical Contrast: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -7.26% -1.96% -1.61% Inari Medical -4.47% -4.60% -3.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anika Therapeutics and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Inari Medical 0 1 8 0 2.89

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.77%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.39 $4.13 million ($0.76) -31.79 Inari Medical $276.98 million 14.38 $9.84 million ($0.29) -257.31

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.