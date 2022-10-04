CrossFi (CRFI) One Day Volume Tops $10,539.00

CrossFi (CRFI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One CrossFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossFi has a total market cap of $600,000.00 and $10,539.00 worth of CrossFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrossFi has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrossFi Coin Profile

CrossFi was first traded on May 6th, 2021. CrossFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CrossFi’s official website is www.crossfimain.com/#/pc/home. CrossFi’s official Twitter account is @crossfidao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CrossFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CrossFi is a cross-chain liquidity sharing protocol characterized by multi-chain lending and synthetic assets. It aims to connect and release all isolated liquidity of existing public chains.CRFI is used as the centre of gravity of the CrossFi protocol governance. AAVE is used to vote and decide on the outcome of CrossFi governance proposals. Apart from this, CRFI can be staked within the protocol to provide security/insurance to the protocol/depositors. Stakers earn staking rewards and fees from the protocol.”

