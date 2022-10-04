Crowny Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $953,856.97 and approximately $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.