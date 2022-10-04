CroxSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,835.00 (CROX)

CroxSwap (CROX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, CroxSwap has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. CroxSwap has a market cap of $25,827.82 and $30,835.00 worth of CroxSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CroxSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CroxSwap Coin Profile
The Reddit community for CroxSwap is https://reddit.com/r/croxswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CroxSwap’s official Twitter account is @croxswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CroxSwap Coin Trading
