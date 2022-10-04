Cryptex Finance Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00017828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.45 or 0.99998769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004604 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

