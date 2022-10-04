CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56,030.00

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $56,030.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai’s launch date was April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official website is cryptoart.ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.