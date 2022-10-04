CryptoBlades Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $825,218.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00013204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.01598381 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

