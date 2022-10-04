CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Down 0.5% This Week

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004973 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

